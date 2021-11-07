Parliament’s joint session on November 10

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tekreek-e-Insaf -Gulalai Group chairperson Ayesha Gulalai has renamed her party as...
PESHAWAR: Over 40 children based at Zamung Kor, a government-run a model institute for state children, received...
NOWSHERA: To promote interfaith harmony, the Nowshera Cantonment Board arranged a function for the Hindu community to...
PESHAWAR: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that the progress made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in human resources...
WANA: The driver of a prominent tribal Dotani malik was killed when armed Lashkar of Wazir Zalikhel tribe opened fire...
TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan People’s Party provincial president Najmuddin Khan on Tuesday said that the Pakistan...