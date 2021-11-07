40 state children imparted skill training

PESHAWAR: Over 40 children based at Zamung Kor, a government-run a model institute for state children, received certificates at the end of a three-month training at the Human Resource and Vocational Skills Training Centre of the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) in the provincial capital.

The kids were enrolled in two three months training in motorcycle repair and mobile repair. The SRSP on request of Zamung Kor, the government-run institute established to help state children get education and lead a purposeful life, had voluntarily provided the training, which was in great demand among the kids.

Programme Manager of the Training Centre, Bilal Yar, said that he was highly impressed by the interest and dedication of the trainees.

Mazhar Ali Shah, the director of the academy, said that the government was determined to provide opportunities to the marginalied segments of the population to improve their quality of life and win a respectable place in the society. The academy through a systematic and fair method selects deserving kids to join it and then provide them excellent facilities for their self-development and education. He said that the academy emphasises all round development of kids. He lauded the SRSP for providing excellent facilities for the kids at the training centre voluntarily and hoped that other gifted parts of the society would also make such contributions.