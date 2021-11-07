Diwali festival function arranged for Hindu community

NOWSHERA: To promote interfaith harmony, the Nowshera Cantonment Board arranged a function for the Hindu community to mark the Diwali festival.

Besides CB Nowshera Chief executive Zofishan Manzoor, Cantt Board newly elected minority members Waqas Pervez, Dilraj Gul, Ziarat Gul, members of the Hindu community attended the function.

Speaking at the function, Zofishan Manzoor said that minority communities had played a vital role in the independence of Pakistan.

She said that we all should jointly celebrate festivals, as Muslims, Hindu, Sikh and others are one under the national flag of Pakistan.

The official said that they should join hands to work for the development of the country and prosperity of the nation. She congratulated the Hindu community on this happiest occasion and distributed sweets among the participants.

Diwali is the five-day Festival of Lights, celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world.

Diwali, which for some also coincides with harvest and new year celebrations, is a festival of new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.