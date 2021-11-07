KMU’s 15-year performance: Alvi says KP has made progress in health sector

PESHAWAR: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that the progress made in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in human resources particularly in the field of health was exemplary for other provinces.

A press release said he was addressing a function as chief guest on the occasion of 15 years performance and services of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar.

Governor Shah Farman, Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra and KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq and Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, former vice-chancellors of the university, deans, heads of various institutions, faculty, administrative staff and a large number of students attended the event.

The president urged the doctors to serve humanity with compassion. He said that Pakistan needed educated and skilled human resources. “We should use our educated and skilled human resources within the country to meet our own needs though there is no harm in sending them abroad,” he maintained. He said that medicine was a dignified and sacred profession and to make it a mere source of income was injustice to the profession.

The president said that a vast repository of education and knowledge was available on online platforms but there was a need to utilize it.

“In developed and even some developing countries, the best teaching and medical services are being provided through tele-education and tele-medicine,” he added. He said, “We should focus on prevention of diseases by adopting disease prevention strategies. Pakistan could yield useful and far-reaching results, which will reduce burden on the health sector and save national resources.”

Dr Alvi said that newborns of Pakistan were suffering from malnutrition and mental and physical weakness. “We have to focus on providing natural needs and a balanced diet to the people,” he added.

He said Pakistan needed nine lakh nurses and paramedics at a time when their current number was only 25,000 so it was expected that KMU was playing a pivotal role in the training of nurses and paramedics to the extent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The president said that the mortality rate of diseases could be significantly reduced by adopting modern resources and technology along with proper training of human resources. Earlier, Governor Shah Farman addressed the function.

Apart from planting a sapling, the academic block was also inaugurated by the president. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq briefed him about the performance of the university.