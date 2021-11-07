PPP leader says rulers protecting interests of mafias

TAKHTBHAI: Pakistan People’s Party provincial president Najmuddin Khan on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government had failed on all fronts owing its flawed economic and foreign policies.

Talking to The News, he said the incumbent rulers were protecting the interests of rich and sugar, flour and medicines mafias instead of poor, setting a glaring example of corruption and nepotism.

The PPP leader said that the fake government in a bid to hide its failures was indulged in media trial of opposition parties and levelling baseless allegations against its leaders.

The nation, he added, would soon get rid of incapable rulers, who had ruined the country’s economy through flawed policies.

“This selected government has no other option but to go home. The ever-rising prices of essential commodities, medicines and unemployment have multiplied the plights of the poor,” Najmuddin Khan said.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is incapable and incompetent to run the country, and his government is worse than a dictatorship,” he believed.

He said the PPP leadership, workers and supporters would not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the sake of true democracy and the nation.

The ex-minister lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for reneging on his pledges he made during the election and betraying the people.

He criticised the government for filing baseless cases against political leaders and workers.

He said the PPP had never come into power through back doors, adding that the ‘selectors’ were now repenting on bring an incompetent and incapable person into power.

He claimed that the PPP was the only party having capability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.