751 transporters fined for overloading

PESHAWAR: An official of the traffic police has said that 751 transporters were fined for overloading during the month of October.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed said that action against violations of traffic laws would continue and no leniency would be shown towards those playing with their own and others’ lives.

The CTO also awarded certificates to the spokesman for the traffic police Shahab Khan and other officials in the field who performed well during the month of October.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of traffic cops and said that improvement has been witnessed regarding the use of helmets by motorcyclists.