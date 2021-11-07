PDMA, PaRRSA reconstruct 56 water supply schemes

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA-PaRRSA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with international donor agency and line departments, rehabilitated and reconstructed 56 number of water supply schemes in remote and far-flung areas of Buner and Swat districts.

The schemes include water storage tanks, hand pumps/drinking water supply systems which would benefit about 124,355 persons, said a press release.

The PDMA-PaRRSA has completed 23 drinking water supply schemes in Buner district and handed over to the line department under KPRP while 33 water supply schemes have been completed in Swat district.

The PDMA-PaRRSA has completed these schemes in the far-flung areas of Buner at an average distance of 40 km from the headquarters, Daggar.

The old schemes were constructed in 1983-84 and the. PDMA constructed the new schemes by replacing the rusted types of machinery, distribution system, electric appliances, construction of fresh tube-well,etc.

Sanaullah, a resident of Gul Bandai, Buner, said, “We are extremely happy and thankful to the authorities for providing us with an alternative source.”