‘Urgent’ food aid for 800 migrants stuck off Italy

ROME: Rescuers supplied around 800 migrants on a charity ship off Italy with emergency food and warm blankets on Saturday, as their appeal for a safe port went unanswered and they braced for another night at sea.

German NGO Mission Lifeline said its ship Rise Above had delivered "urgently needed relief supplies" for the hundreds of people stuck on board fellow charity ship Sea Eye 4, including over 200 minors.

The Sea Eye 4 had already been carrying nearly 400 people pulled to safety at sea when it raced to the rescue of another 400 people crowded onto a wooden boat on Thursday.