Sunday November 07, 2021
Lahore

CCPO assumes charge

November 07, 2021

LAHORE: Newly-appointed Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmed Saturday assumed charge as CCPO Lahore.

Prior to his appointment as CCPO Lahore, he was serving as Additional IG Investigation. Fayyaz belonged to the 20th Common of the Police Service of Pakistan