CCPO assumes charge

LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Service responded to 1132 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last...
KARACHI: To show solidarity with the Hindu community and express religious harmony, a large number of religious...
Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi district’s corona-virus positivity ratio was recorded at 0.7 per cent on Saturday, while...
KARACHI : The real culprits behind the murder of Nazim Jokhio, who was recently beaten to death in District Malir...
LAHORE: The district administration’s inspection teams carried out an operation in various parts of the provincial...
LAHORE : Noted gynaecologist Prof Dr Tayyeba Waseem has been appointed as principal of Services Institute of Medical...