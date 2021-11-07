Rescue 1122 responds to 1132 accidents

LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1132 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents 05 people died, whereas 1158 were injured. Out of this, 662 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 496 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Motorbikes are involved in majority (62%) of traffic accidents.

The bike riders must remember that effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of road accidents.