Noted gynaecologist posted as SIMS principal

LAHORE : Noted gynaecologist Prof Dr Tayyeba Waseem has been appointed as principal of Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS).
She served as head of Gynaecology Unit 1 of Services Hospital in the past. She told the media that the number of beds in SIMS had been increased from 1,200 to 1,600. She vowed to take more measures to improve the working and of SIMS.
