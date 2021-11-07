Plea to stop PHEC member from working

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has issued notices to Punjab Higher Education Commission chairman and its member Dr Khalid Afatb on a petition challenging his appointment.
Petitioner Mian Abdur Rehman through his counsel pleaded that Dr Khalid Aftab resigned in June 2021 from the post of the Accreditation Committee chairman and in his resignation levelled allegations on the judiciary. He, however, continued performing his duties as a member of the Punjab Higher Education Commission.
The petitioner requested the court to stop Dr Khalid Aftab from working as member of the Punjab Higher Education Commission. He also requested the court to not allow Dr Khalid Aftab to hold any important position in the educational sector as, in his resignation, he had held officials of PHEC and courts responsible for undue benefits to stakeholders.
After hearing initial arguments, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh issued notices to Dr Aftab and PHEC chairman, directing them to file their separate replies till December 13.
