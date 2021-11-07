MKRMS seminar on diabetes on 9th

LAHORE: Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (MKRMS) will hold a seminar on “Damaging Effects of Diabetes on Eyes and Modern Cure” on November 9 in collaboration with Al Mustafa Welfare Trust, Al Mustafa Eye Hospital, DeeJhons Pharmaceuticals and Pharmasol pvt Ltd.

King Edward Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal will preside over the seminar while chief guest will be Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar.

Other guests will include UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram, Chairman, BoG KEMCU, Prof Dr Mehmood Shaukat, GCU VC Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, VC Fatima Jinnah MU, Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Pro VC and UG Dean FJMU Prof Dr Shireen Khawar.

Panel of experts will include Prof Dr Mohammad Nasir Chaudhry, Prof Dr Asad Aslam, Prof Dr Suhail Sarwar, Prof Dr Qasim Lateef, Prof Dr Moeen Yaqeen, Prof Dr Zahid Kamal, Prof Dr Muhammad Sharif, Rizwana Lateef, Abdul Razzaq Sajid, Tariq Hameed Fazal, M Azeem Pasha, Israr Ahmad Qureshi, Nusrat Saleem, M Nawaz Kharal, Dr Hassan, Dr Najam, Dr Javed and Wasif Nagi.