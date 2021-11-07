‘Pak people support Shariah compliant laws’

KARACHI: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has been a constitutional body of Pakistan since the 1973 constitution was promulgated. The council consists of Ulema and legal experts to advise the president and Parliament to ensure that the laws of the country are consistent with the Holy Quran and Sunnah.

Dr Hafiz Ikramul Haq, the federal CII secretary, said this on Friday as he participated in a dialogue on the functions of the CII organised by the Ziauddin University’s (ZU) law faculty.

He remarked that the people of Pakistan widely supported the principle that the laws of the country should be based on Shariah.

The session was moderated by Syed Muaz Shah, the director of the ZU Law Faculty Centre for Human Rights.

Dr Haq explained to the students that the sixth lecture of Allama Iqbal’s lectures on the reconstruction of Islamic thought was about the principles of movement in the structure of Islam, in which he tried to find the answer to how the religion could adapt to the changing times.

He said that after the Pakistan Resolution was passed in 1940, a committee was made that was financed by Hyderabad Deccan Prime Minister Nawab Saeed Ahmed Chhatari.

The purpose of the committee was to have notable Muslim scholars codify the Muslim laws.

Responding to a question on gender during the question and answer session, Dr Haq said he understood that there was gender imbalance in the country but the constitution allowed women members in the council and there were several women who had been part of the CII in the past.

He clarified that non-Muslims living in Pakistan have the right to follow the personal laws of their religion. He said the non-Muslims could live freely in the state.

Answering a question about the transgender rights, he stated that every transgender citizen of Pakistan had the right to get himself or herself registered according to the self-perceived gender identity.