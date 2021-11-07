Ehsas Relief Programme to care for needy: Hasaan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister and Punjab government’s Spokesperson Hasaan Khawar Saturday termed PM Imran Khan’s Rs 120 billion Ehsas Ration Programme a commendable step for welfare of needy and deprived segments of the society.

A monthly subsidy of Rs 1000 million will be distributed among 100 million individuals of 20 million families on flour, pulses and ghee in this six-month programme. Hasaan Khawar stated this while briefing senior journalists and media representatives on Ehsas Ration Programme here.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Dr Sania Nashtar also participated in the briefing through video link.

Hasaan Khawar said that registration of families earning less than Rs 31,000 per month will be started from Monday (November 9) for which a web portal will be set up, and deserving families will be able to buy daily necessities such as flour, pulses and ghee at affordable prices from utility stores and retail shops.

He further stated that Ehsas Socio-Economic Registration Survey has been completed which will be used to identify deserving families for this programme.

The SACM said that retail stores willing to get registered for this programme will be verified first. These stores must have a bank account in order to receive the subsidy amount.

Replying to journalists queries, he said that out of subsidy amount of Rs 120 billion, 65 percent would be provided by the provinces and 35 percent by the federal government.

He said that government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the lower segments of society and is making serious efforts for their redressal.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and Spokesperson Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar said on Saturday that it has been proved that opposition parties are only worried about their ouster from power and nothing to do with public problems.

Responding to anti-government statements by PML-N leaders here, he added that if PML-N is aware and can feel the problems of the people, it would have condemned the Sindh government.

Hassan Khawar mentioned that Sindh government by intentionally delaying the crushing of sugarcane in mills, is creating a crisis as sugar and flour are being sold at exorbitant rates in Sindh as compare to other provinces.

But the PML-N''s criminal silence over the poor performance of the Sindh government raises many questions, he maintained.

He said, if these elements have the morales, they would have resigned by now unitedly.

He said that there are abundant stocks of imported sugar in Punjab and is being sold at Rs 90/kg.

Strict action is also being taken against the illegal profiteering in Punjab.

He further stated that the government is getting only 1.43 percent tax on petrol under the head of sales tax.

He said that prejudice N-League will never mention Prime Minister Imran Khan’s targeted relief package of Rs 120 billion.

PML-N is opposing the electronic voting machine because it will be unable to rig the elections through this process of polling, he added.