PU art exhibition begins

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed inaugurated an art exhibition consisting of the projects of Master of Fine Arts’ students at College of Art and Design (CAD) here on Saturday.

College Principal Prof Dr Sumera Jawad, heads of various departments, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

The VC visited various stalls and appreciated the excellent artwork of the students and their supervisors.

Talking to the media, the VC said that the creative students of College of Art and Design have amazingly reflected various aspects of society in their artwork.

He said that the way the students had reflected their culture in their masterpieces was stunning.

He said that the CAD students were full of creative ideas and they had a good understanding of our society.