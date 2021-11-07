Germany has relaxed visa restrictions: envoy

LAHORE: German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck said on Saturday that his country had relaxed the visa restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

In a meeting with foreign affairs expert M Mehdi, Bernhard Schlagheck said that Germany had softened its visa policy. “The visa restrictions imposed during COVID-19 have been relaxed now,” he said. He said the German Embassy in Pakistan was playing it role in strong ties between the two countries especially with regard to culture and civilization.

Bernhard Schlagheck said he would continue playing his role in improving ties between Germany and Pakistan. M Mehdi said Pakistan always had exemplary relations with Germany and in the future the ties between both countries would further improve. Both leaders also exchanged views on current issues.