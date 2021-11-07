Reply sought from FIA on bail applications of petrol crisis accused

LAHORE : A special court on Saturday sought reply from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on post-arrest bail applications of two accused arrested on charges of their alleged involvement in petrol crisis that had hit the country in the first half of 2020.

The court has sought reply from the FIA till November 12 on bail pleas of former Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) DG Oil Dr Shafiur Rehman Afridi and Fossil Energy (Pvt) Ltd CEO Nadeem Butt.

The FIA had arrested the officials of oil marketing companies, Ogra and Ministry of Energy and Petroleum over their alleged involvement in petrol crisis.

The cases were registered by the FIA Lahore after the findings of the probe which was held to find out the causes of shortage of petroleum products.

The cases were registered against two oil marketing companies; Askar Oil Services and Fossils Energy Pvt Ltd; along with Ogra and Ministry of Energy officials.

The nominated accused in the FIRs include Uzma Adil Khan, Ogra former chairperson, Noor-ul-Haq, Ogra former member finance, Abdullah Malik, Ogra former member oil, Dr Shafi-ur-Rehman Afridi, Imran Ali Abro, (RO of MoEPD, Amir Naseem, Ogra former member gas, Askar Oil Services directors Sohail Nasim, Shakeel Nasim and M Shahzad Anjum, and Nadeem Butt.

After registration of the cases, the FIA Lahore arrested five accused, including Nadeem Butt, Abdullah Malik and Imran Abro. The FIA has registered two FIRs against the officials and others. According to the FIRs, the copies of which are available with The News, FIA accused them for awarding petroleum marketing licences illegally, allowing illegal petrol import quota. Moreover, the oil marketing companies after getting the marketing licences established several illegal petrol pumps, which caused the loss of billions of rupees to the national kitty.