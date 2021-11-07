Chinese delegation visits Quaid Library

LAHORE: Chinese Acting Consul General Lahore Peng Zhengwu along with a 14-member delegation visited Quaid-e-Azam Library here on Saturday.
Chief Librarian of Quaid-e-Azam Library Sheikh Abdul Rahim welcomed the delegation and gave a briefing on the history of Quaid-e-Azam Library. On this occasion the Quaid-e-Azam Library administration had also organized an exhibition on books written in China and all Chinese books kept in the library. The delegation showed keen interest in the books on display.
