LWMC wing inspected 5,471 points in Oct

LAHORE : On the directions of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider, enforcement wing of the company is working round-the-clock against illegal dumping of waste in the city, said a press releases issued here on Saturday.

During the month of October, the enforcement team inspected 5,471 points of the city and issued 1,636 challans over littering and illegal dumping. Last month, 43 illegal dumping vehicles were seized and an FIR was registered, the press release said, adding these vehicles were illegally collecting garbage from private societies and dumping it. As per the press release, Haider said littering and illegal dumping was a crime.

The LWMC enforcement wing was active throughout the city 24 hours to avert illegal dumping. She said fines worth Rs3,733,000 were imposed for violation of Local Government Act while 2071 warning notices were also issued for minor violations.

She requested the public to cooperate with the department and report illegal dumping on 1139 or inform LWMC through social media.