Welfare of policemen top priority, says SP

Ag APP

Islamabad : Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Islamabad Farhat Abbas Kazmi has said the rule of law as well as the welfare of the police personnel was top priority of capital police.

“Effective policing measures is being taken for maximum relief to citizens,” he said while addressing ‘Police Darbar’ held at Rescue-15, the other day to listen and resolve the professional and personal matters of the cops.

The Police Darbar was held following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman for Rescue-15 and Eagle Squad officials and was attended among others by Inspector Admin Rescue-15 Arshad Mehmood.

Additional SP listened the problems of officials and ordered to solve them on spot.

He also directed his staff to immediately resolve all pending cases regarding leaves of the officials and duty timings etc.

He urged the officials to serve the public in professional manner and always deal the citizens in a decent way while interacting with citizens.

Farhat Abbas Kazmi said that his doors are always open for the policemen and utmost efforts would be made to resolve their problems.

He stressed the need to improve skills for effective policing in the city and make it more secure.

Police bid adieu to outgoing CPO: A farewell ceremony was held in honour of outgoing City Police Officer M Ahsan Younas at Police Lines Headquarters.

SSP (Operations) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SSP (Investigation) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and senior officers were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, City Police Officer M Ahsan Younas said that I am grateful to the responsible media of Rawalpindi for projecting a positive image of Rawalpindi police?.

City Police Officer said that it is duty of police to protect the lives and properties of the people adding that the officials must perform their duties dedicatedly that would be beneficial in the world and hereafter.

A well-armed contingent of Rawalpindi Police also saluted to CPO for his meritorious services.

CPO also visited the memorial of martyrs and prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.