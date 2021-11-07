‘Peace for All’ conference

LAHORE: Addressing the Ulema and Mashaikh at ‘Peace for All’ programme, chairman Sufi Majlis-e-Amal Khawaja Mahmood Fariduddin said Pakistan is going through a critical period and his organisation is ready to play a key role for peace in the country.

Pir Ali Raza Gilani, Astana Mian Mir, Pir Akhtar Rasool, Astana Haq Bahoo, Pir Jameel-ur-Rehman, Astana Kamonki, Pir Shahbaz Qalandari, Astana Shah Inayat Qadri, Baba Aslam Haideri, Astana Qadri Qalandari, Pir Syed Shah Sawar Qadri, Allama Muhammad Ali, Allama Hussain Goldawi, Allama Mufti, Shabbir Anjum, Allama Shabbir Ahmed, Baba Moazzam Chishti, Allama Farooqi Saeedi, Ch Arshad Gujjar, president Peace Committee and Ch Younis, All Pakistan Muslim League, attended the programme and appreciated it. They pledged to work with Sufi Majlis-e-Amal.