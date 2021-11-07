Two killed in bike accident

LAHORE : A man and a six-year-old child lost their lives while two others got injuries in a road accident on Multan Road in Shahpur Kanjran area on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Asghar Ali, 42, and Shoaib, 6, son of Akhtar Ali while the injured admitted to the hospital were identified as Ghulam Abbas, 14, son of Akhtar Ali and Maryum, 2, daughter of Akhtar Ali. The victims were on their way on a bike when their speeding vehicle went straight into a parked container, as a result all the four bike riders got fatal injuries. They were rushed to a local hospital where Asghar Ali and Shoaib expired.