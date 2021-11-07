CM vows to safeguard rights of common man

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of a viral video in which a young man is making fun of prayers.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the government will take every decision in the best interest of the country and to safeguard the rights of the common man, he said.

He has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan.

The CM ordered for taking strict legal action against the accused and said that such incident hurt the religious sentiments of every Muslim and such people do not deserve any leniency. Moreover, Muzaffargarh Police have apprehended the accused, who has been identified as Asif.

CM, Lahore Qalandars CEO discuss cricket

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana in a meeting here Saturday discussed matters regarding promotion of cricket in the province.

The Chief Minister lauded the game of Lahore Qalandars Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi in T20 World Cup and said that they won the hearts of the nation by exhibiting outstanding performance.

He said that Asif Ali and others also played memorable cricket in the T20 World Cup.

Usman Buzdar said that he was confident that the National Team will return as T20 World Champion.

He said that Lahore Qalandars took exemplary steps to promote the new talent, adding that he will soon visit Lahore Qalandars High Performance Center.

The CM said that the government will support the Lahore Qalander’s programme to bring the new talent into limelight.

"Cooperation between Punjab Sports Board and Lahore Qalandars for the promotion of cricket at the grassroots level will be reviewed".

Usman Buzdar directed the Secretary Sports to present a plan in this regard.

He said the incumbent government was making serious efforts for the promotion of sports and recreational activities in the province.

He stated that high performance centers were also being set up in Faisalabad and Sialkot.

A comprehensive sports policy was announced for the promotion of sports activities in the province, he said.

Atif Rana apprised the Chief Minister about High Performance Centers and the plan of holding the cricket tournaments at mohallah level.

Usman Buzdar appreciated the proposed programme to organize cricket tournaments at ‘mohallah level’ in Lahore.

Provincial Ministers Asad Khokher, Ijaz Aalam, Spokesperson Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar, Principal Secretary to the CM, Secretary Sports, DG Punjab Sports Board and concerned officials were present.

Resolution submitted in PA against ‘violation of 18th Amend’: A PMLN MPA has submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat against the federal government's alleged violation of the 18th Amendment here on Saturday.

The resolution has been filed by PMLN MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt in which she said petroleum development levy on petrol has been increased by Rs4 to Rs9.62 and the general sales tax on petrol has been reduced from Rs6.84 to Rs1.43 per liter. She said after the 18th Amendment, the federal government was bound to give sales tax to the provinces but the federal government was continuously depriving the provinces through various sources. She demanded that under the 18th amendment, interference in the affairs of the provinces should be stopped immediately.