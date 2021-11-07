People are talking about

—- the order to turn the Mohatta Palace into a Medical and Dental College for girls when it has been painstakingly restored to house works of art and great beauty that reflect the country’s history and heritage and has been functioning in this capacity for a long time. People are asking whether is it fair to alter its status, especially when there is space enough in the city to establish more educational institutes and when cultural spots are far and few between.

—- the fact the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the demolition of two unauthorised buildings, may seem rash to some persons, however, people say it is a much-needed step to uphold the rule of law. That being said, it is also important that the Supreme Court ensures that the residents of such places be compensated at the prevailing market rate by the builders and those within the provincial government who issued the no objection certificate (NOC) in the first place.

—- the fact that finally, the government and the TLP have reached an agreement, though the terms have not been officially declared so there are speculations adrift as hundreds of protestors have been released from jail. People say it was announced that the PM will address the nation and take the citizens into confidence but it would have been better if he had spoken earlier, as Pakistan is a democratic country and its citizens have the right to know what the government is planning to do.

—- how during the recent stay of PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his ancestral hometown, the dark streets of Larkana had a chance to see some lighting arrangements because generally, sunset means darkness as far as the streets of Larkana are concerned, except where bigwigs live, an unfortunate trend since years and although temporary, the lighting was enjoyed by the locals, so Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should become a permanent resident of Larkana to save the city from plunging into darkness again.

—- how using religion as a tool to win people over has been a very effective technique for the political elite and as a result, religious intolerance is on the rise. People say this is a matter of grave concern but it has been paid lesser heed than it deserves and it is about time that these fault lines were fixed with a concerted effort by all those who can influence the masses because the consequences could prove really disastrous for Pakistan.

—- the conflicting statements by the chairman, NAB and numerous other spokesmen associated with the organisation, who have claimed the recovery of Rs821 billion in the last 16 years, while the Ministry of Finance has revealed to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance that only Rs6.458 billion have been deposited in the national treasury. People say this gap of Rs814.54 billion is too wide to be ignored in a country facing such an acute financial crunch, so where has the money gone?

—- one of the tactics used by fraudsters to avoid taxes. People say if a receipt is issued for Rs30 instead of Rs120, the excess amount is called ‘black money.’ When sufficient black money is collected the fraudster has the amount to purchase something taxable but only a quarter of it is ‘white’ money, so the purchaser and seller will declare a lesser value and the government will get only a quarter of what it would receive had the sale been recorded at the actual amount. —- I.H.