Change in Pindi police command may arrest worsening law & order situation

Islamabad: A good change in Rawalpindi Region Police command came after a long wait and there are hopes that the ever worsening law and order situation in the city will be arrested first and then gradually improved.

This could be wishful thinking on one’s part but those who know Ashfaq Ahmed Khan any bit intimately can expect this to happen.

Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, a 20 grade officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) was recently posted as Regional Police Officer (RPO) in Sargodha but then after a few months he has been transferred to Rawalpindi to take charge of Pindi Police as the RPO.

Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, who is known for handling difficult situations administratively while effectively employing psychology of people and social and cultural norms of the society wherever he has held positions, is likely to confront much bigger challenges in an important city like Rawalpindi.

It will not be an easy task he has been entrusted to deal with as RPO Rawalpindi comprising of four districts including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jehlam and Chakwal. The region is brimming with too many and too powerful entities and personalities.

Being the first major city after crossing the boundary of KP into Punjab, this is the hub of drugs and arms, and lately the foreign exchange smugglers.

Obviously any non-locals entering in these areas is not forcibly prevented but one is so closely and so menacingly followed and monitored that one would feel safer to get out of the area as quickly as possible.

And there had been many incidents on record where the Rawalpindi Police, or even for that matter the Islamabad Police, tried to enter these ‘non-local dominated’ areas and were forcibly prevented. Not only they were effectively prevented but they suffered losses. This is no secret.

‘But this is just the tip of the iceberg that the new RPO will be confronted with. Much serious is the political intervention. How he will be taking this pressure, which, in the past, had made many crumble, would be something to be looked forward to but his service record, right from ASP to the rank of DIG, indicates his abilities to meet the challenges he would face as RPO.

In fact the different breed of population that is living in the sprawling housing societies which present entirely different kinds of problems when it comes to implement law and order.

But the first and foremost challenge would be to arrest the ever-increasing street crime that has spiked beyond one’s comprehension. If one may have a look at the number of incidents of purse, bag and mobile phone snatching and harassment on the roads and in the bazars, it transpires that the women are special targets for these criminals. And one must not overlook the fact that the number of cases reported to the police are far fewer than those which go unreported. And even those cases which are reported the victims hardly get any relief.

The influential land grabbing mafias linked with different political parties including ruling people are more authoritative than the law enforcement agencies.

While these street crimes have made poor law abiding citizens worried and cautious, the serious and heinous crime index has also shown an upward trend. Murder, attempt of murder, rape, attempt of rape, dacoities, looting, major thefts, burglaries, car and motorcycle snatching and thefts have all shown an alarming upward trend over the last couple of years.

Amidst this bleak picture of law-and-order situation in Rawalpindi in particular, and in the whole region in general the appointment of an officer like Ashfaq Ahmed Khan seems like a glimmer of hope.

Having gone through his professional record and the kind of situations he had handled gives a lot of hope that he might be able to deliver if he received the right support from and freedom to act without any pressure.

Especially, if he kept his priorities clear, which should be to bring down the crime rate against person and property in this city at the top.