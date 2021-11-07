Free eye camp

Rawalpindi: A tree-day annual free eye and medical camp will be organised from November 8 to 10, at ‘Talent Groom Academy’, Chakri Road, Mohra Chappar, says a press release.

In the camp free eye examinations, tests, white and black cataract surgery, lenses and medication will be done. In addition, medical specialist male and female- doctors will check up the patients and free medicines will be provided to them by the academy.

This free camp started by Col Abrar Hassain Syed Shaheed in 2015. In the last five camps, more than 150 patients have undergone eye surgery and lenses have been inserted. All the expenses of the camp were born by Col. Abrar.

Later, he embraced martyrdom in August 2021. Now these camps are being held by his friends for his reward of his departed soul, year round.