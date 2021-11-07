Price hike condemned

Rawalpindi : Pakistan Muslim League PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has said that incompetent government has raised the price of petrol overnight and created a storm of inflation in the country. What Imran Khan take notice of becomes expensive, says a press release.

Maryam Aurangzeb has said, if the PML-N government comes, the country will be on the path of development again. He expressed these views while addressing a lunch hosted by PML-N District Information Secretary Hamid Abbasi in honor of the party officials. PML-N Central Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb, Senior Vice President Punjab Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Divisional President Malik Ibrar, Tahira Aurangzeb MNA, Barrister Daniel Chaudhry, Punjab Vice President Hafiz Usman, Lord Mayor President Naseem, Haji Pervez Raja Hanif Advocate Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal, Raja Arshad, Javed Mughal Zeb Nisa Awan Malik Wasim Ahmed Rehan Sarwar Abbasi Raja Naveed Akhtar, Lubna Rehan, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Javed Anwar Mughal, Raja Mushtaq Chairman Shazia Rizwan Sajjad Bhatti Raja Ambassador Atif Shah Mehdi Abbasi, Chaudhry Fakhr Waraich and other leaders attended.

Maryam Aurangzeb said that the increase in sugar prices is only benefiting the ATMs, cartels and mafia of the incompetent Imran Khan. Maryam Aurangzeb said that ghee and edible oil have become more expensive.

She said that the Prime Minister had given the relief package four days ago that sugar had reached Rs 145 and Rs 150 per kg. Like a lie, inflation is also rising in the country. They are responsible for all this. Speaking on the occasion, PML-N Punjab Senior Vice President Hanif Abbasi said that Imran Khan was talking about the five-year mandate of the government today.