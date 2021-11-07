Price hike condemned

Rawalpindi : Pakistan Muslim League PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has said that incompetent government has raised the price of petrol overnight and created a storm of inflation in the country. What Imran Khan take notice of becomes expensive, says a press release.
Maryam Aurangzeb has said, if the PML-N government comes, the country will be on the path of development again. He expressed these views while addressing a lunch hosted by PML-N District Information Secretary Hamid Abbasi in honor of the party officials. PML-N Central Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb, Senior Vice President Punjab Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Divisional President Malik Ibrar, Tahira Aurangzeb MNA, Barrister Daniel Chaudhry, Punjab Vice President Hafiz Usman, Lord Mayor President Naseem, Haji Pervez Raja Hanif Advocate Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal, Raja Arshad, Javed Mughal Zeb Nisa Awan Malik Wasim Ahmed Rehan Sarwar Abbasi Raja Naveed Akhtar, Lubna Rehan, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Javed Anwar Mughal, Raja Mushtaq Chairman Shazia Rizwan Sajjad Bhatti Raja Ambassador Atif Shah Mehdi Abbasi, Chaudhry Fakhr Waraich and other leaders attended.
Maryam Aurangzeb said that the increase in sugar prices is only benefiting the ATMs, cartels and mafia of the incompetent Imran Khan. Maryam Aurangzeb said that ghee and edible oil have become more expensive.
She said that the Prime Minister had given the relief package four days ago that sugar had reached Rs 145 and Rs 150 per kg. Like a lie, inflation is also rising in the country. They are responsible for all this. Speaking on the occasion, PML-N Punjab Senior Vice President Hanif Abbasi said that Imran Khan was talking about the five-year mandate of the government today.
—- the order to turn the Mohatta Palace into a Medical and Dental College for girls when it has been painstakingly...
Rawalpindi: A farewell ceremonies was held in honour of outgoing City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas and...
Islamabad: A good change in Rawalpindi Region Police command came after a long wait and there are hopes that the ever...
Islamabad: Dr. Abdul Malik Kasi’s seminal contributions to Pakistan’s health sector remained unnoticed in the din...
Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Police have set up ‘Khidmat’ countres at 11 state-run hospitals to issue medico-legal...
And it is He who subjected the sea for you to eat from it tender meat and to extract from it ornaments which you wear....