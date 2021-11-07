CDA chairman pays surprise visits to parks

Islamabad :”Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amer Ali Ahmed on Saturday paid surprise visits to F-9, G-9 and G-11 parks.
The CDA chairman also visited gymnasiums of sectors G-11 and F-11 and directed the concerned persons to carry required maintenance work and make facilities operational. He said he would again visit these sites after two days and disciplinary action would be taken if required work is not completed.
The chairman also directed the officials to renovate a deteriorated hall and convert the same into history museum. "We will display here documents and pictures depicting history of Islamabad," he said.
The chairman also expressed his anger over non-completion of roads of sectors G-11 and F-12.
