Polio programme condemns sexual harassment incident

Islamabad : The Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme has expressed deep concern over the involvement of a frontline health worker in a case of sexual harassment against a female team member in Karachi.
“The Programme strongly condemns the actions of the frontline worker and is taking immediate steps to provide support to the affected female staff member. The accused person has been arrested, charged by the police, and subsequently terminated from service on the direction of the National Coordinator of the Polio Programme,” a press release issued here on Saturday informs.
“Any form of exploitation, abuse, or harassment in the Programme or of the communities it serves, is a serious violation of the Programme's commitment to serve the people of Pakistan. Any behavior of this nature is an unacceptable breach of fundamental human rights and a deep betrayal of the core values the Programme upholds,” the press release states.
The Polio Programme has reaffirmed a zero-tolerance policy for sexual or any other forms of harassment or intimidation at any level in the Programme, and has assured that together with partners, it is scaling up efforts to further protect female staff working in the Programme and to do everything in its power to prevent all from harassment and abuse.
