‘2.6m children given anti-intestinal worm tablets in five-day campaign in Karachi’

Against the target of approaching 4.2 million children for a de-worming exercise in Karachi, only around 2.61 million were given the de-worming tablets to get them rid of soil-transmitted helminths (STH) or intestinal worms during the mass de-worming campaign that was launched on Monday, November 1, and ended on Friday, November 5, in the city, said the campaign’s organisers on Saturday.

The five-day de-worming campaign was launched by an NGO, Interactive Research and Development (IRD), under its Pakistan De-worming Initiative. It claimed that it mobilised over 10,000 health workers to approach children with school-going age at schools, madrasas and households of the city.

IRD officials said they managed to approach around 0.51 million children in District Korangi, 0.47m children in District West, 0.40m children in District Keamari, 0.38m children in District East, 0.33m children in District Central, 0.27m children in District South and 0.25m children in District Malir.

They said that of the 2.61 children given de-worming tablets, the number of girls and boys was almost same. They added that they also tried to create awareness about the need for de-worming children through roadside banners, TV commercials, radio messages and public service messages prior to the campaign.

Qadeer Baig, the director of the Pakistan De-worming Program, claimed that intestinal worm infection was a serious issue and according to a study conducted by the IRD, the prevalence of STH was 21 per cent in Karachi and it was as high as 56 per cent in Rawalpindi and around 37 per cent in Gujrat.

He added that the overall prevalence of stomach worms was between 22 and 24 per cent in the country.

“STH infections or intestinal worms pose a serious threat to long-term health, education and productivity of Pakistan’s children and therefore require immediate attention. Annual mass de-worming is very important for our children, as it will help improve their physical and cognitive growth, enhance school participation and ultimately their long-term well-being,” Baig added.

He maintained that as per some studies, there were only 10 per cent children in Karachi enrolled at public schools while 40 per cent children were studying at private schools. The remaining 50 per cent children in the city, he said, were either studying at madrasas or were out of school. He explained that in order to reach out to all the children, a campaign would be conducted at public health facilities for two weeks.

The IRD official noted that India had launched a de-worming campaign a few years back and now the prevalence of the STH was below five per cent in most of the country. He added that at the moment, 98 countries were conducting such campaigns to get rid of parasites in the bodies of their children.

He maintained that the mass de-worming campaign was consistently monitored by the health and education authorities both at the provincial and district levels and at the same time, it was also monitored by an independent firm. The Sindh government would continue to organise annual mass de-worming drives for the next three to four years in close partnership with the health and education authorities to combat intestinal worm infections in the city, Baig said.