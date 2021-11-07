Commissioner visits KPC, vows action to solve issues

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon visited the Karachi Press Club on Friday to discuss civic issues with journalists on Wednesday.

He sought their suggestions for the resolution of various problems of the city and how the administration could work for the development and improvement of the city.

Members of the governing body of the club, including President Fazil Jamili and Secretary Rizwan Bhatti, were present on the occasion. The commissioner expressed his gratitude to the club's governing body for inviting him and providing him the opportunity to hear journalists out and get their input.

The participants of the meeting highlighted various issues relating to civic problems such as encroachments on footpaths and service roads of different arteries, causing traffic congestion in the city. Members of the governing body identified issues that require immediate administrative measures to be taken for improvement in traffic management as well as enforcement of traffic rules and municipal laws.