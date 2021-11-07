SEF upgrades 275 schools across Sindh

To increase access to post-primary educational facilities, the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) has upgraded 275 foundation-assisted schools across Sindh, while it has allowed 13 schools to operate in two shifts to enroll out-of-school children in the area.

According to the SEF, out of 275 best performing schools, 201 primary schools have been upgraded to elementary schools, 50 elementary to secondary schools, 17 high schools to higher secondary schools and seven secondary to higher secondary schools. The initiative would help in improving access to post-primary education, especially to girls from poor families.

In the Karachi region, two secondary schools have been allowed to run in two shifts, while one high school in the Matiari district, one high school in Dadu district, one elementary school in Jamshoro and one primary school in two shifts have been allowed.

One elementary school in Khairpur, three secondary and one high school in Ghotki, one high school in Sanghar, one primary school in Umerkot, and one high school in Sukkur have been allowed to run in two shifts. This has been done keeping in view of the out-of-school children in the province so that children have access to free and quality education in all districts of Sindh.