Two men arrested for sexual assault on 10-year-old girl

Two men were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in sexually assaulting a minor girl in the Surjani Town area. According to the police, the 10-year-old girl was subjected to rape in the Taiser Town locality of Surjani Town on Thursday.

Following the reporting of the incident, police registered a case and arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in the heinous crime. The arrested men have been identified as Allah Rakhio and Munir Bengali.

Police said that according to the victim’s father, the incident had occurred a couple of days ago, but the girl had informed her mother about the incident on Friday.

After that, the family approached the police for the registration of a case. Police said that the arrested suspects were a rickshaw driver and his friend. They have registered FIR No. 1760/21 and initiated further investigation.