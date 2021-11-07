Mason from Bajaur Agency shot dead in Sher Shah

A man was gunned down and two others wounded in a firing incident in the Sher Shah area on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place near Paracha Chowk within the limits of the Sher Shah police station.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital Karachi where the deceased person was identified as 30-year-old Wilayat, son of Farosh, and the injured persons as Mehrab Din, son of Ammar Din, and Khan, son of Lakhan.

SHO Chaudhry Shahid said the deceased was a mason by profession and he hailed from Bajaur Agency where someone had a personal enmity towards him.

Quoting the victim’s heirs, police said he was killed over personal enmity.

The body was taken to Bajaur Agency for burial, police said, adding that the family had told them that they would avenge the murder.

Police said the injured persons were also labourers and they were out of danger. Further investigations are under way.