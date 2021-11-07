‘Centre to support Wahab despite his unlawful appointment’

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that although an unlawful procedure was adopted to appoint Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the federal government will continue to provide support to him in the interest of the people of the city.

The governor stated this on Saturday while talking to media persons after inaugurating two public parks in Federal B Area.

A day earlier, the Ismail had met Wahab at the Governor House and advised him to complete the under-construction development projects in Karachi in a timely manner without compromising on quality standards.

A few months ago, the governor had opposed the appointment of Wahab as the KMC administrator mainly on ground that the latter belonged to the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party.

Speaking to media persons after inaugurating the parks, Ismail mentioned that the Karachi administrator had sought the federal government’s cooperation during the previous day’s meeting for completing development projects in the city.

He mentioned that the federal government had the fullest resolve to see development and progress of Karachi and other districts of Sindh.

The federal government had been completing the Green Line section of the Bus Rapid Transit Service in Karachi to facilitate the commute of its residents, Ismail added.

Responding to a question, he claimed that the hike in the prices of essential commodities had been less in Pakistan compared to other countries. He said the present government had reduced its expenses largely.

He said the provincial government was responsible to set the prices of essential commodities and the hike in the prices of essential products in Sindh was in fact due to administrative weakness on the part of the provincial government.

The federal government had been ensuring provision of all the basic facilities to the people in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.