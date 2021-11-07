DG kicks off capacity building process to upgrade FIA

Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sanaullah Abbasi has started building the capacity of the agency to upgrade it on modern grounds.

Talking to The News on Saturday, he said the FIA was the premier federal law enforcement agency and its creation was based upon the FIA Act 1974 having jurisdiction over the whole of Pakistan except Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

With the mandate he enjoys, the FIA chief has kicked off the capacity-building process to perform functions related to dealing with economic and banking crimes, anti-corruption, immigration and anti human trafficking, counterterrorism investigation, Interpol-National Central Bureau, cybercrime and scheduled

special crime.

DG Abbasi said the key focus areas and new challenges are the lead role in FATF-related tasks to tackle money laundering through Hawala and Hundi and other illegal means, an enhanced focus on cybercrime investigations and forensics, action against cartels and mega corruption cases and leveraging IT for better service delivery, efficiency and accountability.

The reforms that had to be made in the FIA were a legal regime, human resources, IT-based solutions, and for this purposes all the officials of the FIA should go through trainings as part of capacity building, he added.

Abbasi said the progress under the government included the strengthening of the legal and policy framework, including amendments in AMLA 2010, FERA 1947. Also, the enactment of the MLA (Criminal Matters) Act 2020 and rules deals with forfeited properties management, prevention of trafficking in persons and prevention of smuggling of migrants.

He added the enhanced resource allocation in the present setup includes human resource, which has increased by 50 per cent (from 3,900 in the year 2018 to 6,400 in the year 2021). Likewise, financial resources have increased by 40 per cent (from Rs2,995 million in 2018 to Rs4,899 million in the year 2021).

Moreover, under the present setup, three new FIA zones -- Sindh Zone-II, Punjab Zone-II and Gilgit Baltistan -- have been created. The achievements include the establishment of six new directorates: Directorate of AML/CFT, Directorate of Immigration Liaison, Directorate of Finance and Logistic, Directorate of Inspection and Evaluation, Directorate of Research and Analysis and Directorate of International and Internal Accountability.

It also includes the opening of 14 new FIA circles to facilitate people residing in small cities, which are Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Mardan, Gwadar, Kohat, Sibbi, Gilgit, Skardu, Rawalpindi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Bannu.

The reforms that were under process include amendments in the PECA, and reforms in prosecution with open market recruitment on a contract basis (a summary was moved for amendments in rules). The projects include revamping of CCW and NR3C-PH-III (Digital Labs), AML and CFT Directorate and IBMS.

DG Abbasi said there is also technical and IT-based capacity building, which includes a Complaint Management Unit, a Case Management Unit, specialisded and focused trainings and an virtual academy. Moreover, they have also started quality recruitment, which is under progress with the creation of more seats.

He added that the future reforms are IT-based solutions, automation of Criminal Justice System with integration of data pertaining to investigations, prosecutions and court work (within next two financial years) Law Division and MOI.

Apart from that, another project, a big data authority that has various data sets at national and provincial level (PIA, KE, Wapda, police CRO etc.) will be integrated to form a centralised database with access to all LEAs and MOI. Moreover, the strengthening of all the six forensics labs of FIA through expeditious release of funds already allocated for the purpose (NR3C Phase III and revamping of CCW), establishment of a state of the art National Academy for the FIA are also part of the reform plan.

On a query, Abbasi said that the major contribution by FIA teams resulted in 13 out of 15 recommended actions of IO 7 and IO 8 being marked “Largely Compliant ” by FATF. The FIA’s contribution towards FATF-related matters and FATF evaluations of Pakistan's progress were formally appreciated in a meeting of the National Executive Committee on AML.

DG Abbasi said the achievements are the establishment of a Complaint Management Unit, automation of all case files and records through a Case Management System (CMS), new border crossing points established and the Kartarpur Corridor, which is working smoothly.

The seven new border crossing points established are Tsatsobi, Ghulam Khan, Badini , Gabd-250, Mand Pishin , Angoor Adda and Khalarachi. Moreover, the establishment of a Kartarpur immigration checkpost and the successfully handling of three times increase in passenger traffic after the new airport are other achievements, as are the IBMS maintaining data of 206 million persons and making 8,000 interceptions and playing a role to fight Covid.

The DG FIA said the capacity building project also includes the expansion of the Cybercrime Wing to meet the growing HR requirement of the Cyber Crime Wing, and its restructuring has also been planned. Ten new police stations have been established, making it a total of 15 police stations throughout the country.

In 2018, 416 posts were sanctioned for Phase III of the Project NR3C. These posts were filled by contract employees. Later, it has been proposed in first phase of revamping the CCW by creating 1,107 posts in different fields, i.e. investigations, forensics, prosecution and supporting staff. The case is pending with the Finance Division for approval.

Money laundering

FIA chief Abbasi said that in order to improve the inquiry and investigation record management and monitoring, an IT-based Case Management System has been designed for which the procurement of IT Equipment is part of the project.

Similarly, in view of requirement of FATF and placement of Pakistan on the grey list, the project has been approved and it is proposed to sanction new 751 posts for this project, which will include the establishment of five new circles along with sub units.

Initially, 28 posts were sanctioned in Phase I of the restructuring plan; however, a summary for the creation of 751 new posts is pending with MOI. Case for approval of MS Wing has also been sent which is in process.

Automation of CJS

FIA chief Abbasi added that in order to have a 360-degree view of investigation, prosecution and court proceedings, there is need to link the data of various courts, prosecutors and investigators to develop a complete picture of the Criminal Justice System.

Every component of the Criminal Justice System is already working on this subject in isolation. There is need to develop this effort in a wholesome process to produce a complete the entity of (CJS) automation. A common platform must be developed for all components of the Criminal Justice System, including investigators ( FIA, police) courts and prosecutors to work on this project.

The services of Nadra may be hired as a consultant to develop this project with reference to software development, hardware projections and specifications, data deployment and Identifying requirements of human resource.

There will be a zero financial implication on the side of the FIA to join this project as the FIA has already developed its software and purchased hardware for the investigators. The FIA is also having tier-3 data centre to run the software application and database.

The launching of an e-Criminal Justice System will be a big success and provide relief to the common man like the Ehsaas program and it will help the common man to achieve justice in a much transparent and quicker way.

Presently, the FIA has embarked upon an automation process of complaints, inquiries and cases. The case diaries, FIRs and charge sheets all exist in the database and have a digital format. This FIR automation process exists vertically and horizontally where the field investigators and their supervisors are linked through the central database.

Every single investigator or inquiry officer is made responsible to feed the data through his own login ID. In each province, every high court and subordinate courts are linked through the central database through a software and feeding the data of daily court proceedings, including witness recording, evidence recording, arguments etc. The Sindh High Court is connected to all sessions and trial courts through the Case Flow Management System. This system gives access to all the investigators and their supervisors to monitor the court proceedings and have a wholesome idea to ensure a quality conviction.

The Supreme Court may be approached to bring all the provincial high courts and subordinate courts to the same level of data feeding and provide access to the investigator and supervisor under some SOPs. This will help to create e-courts where the investigator will be recording all papers of the case file, including FIRs, case diaries, charge sheets, in digital format through the Central Data Server and courts will be documenting the court proceedings in their own database and giving access to investigators and supervisors under some SOPs by shaking hands through IPS.

Big Data Authority

The DG FIA said various data sets at the national and provincial level are existing in isolation like the data set of the PIA, KE, Wapda, police CRO etc. There is need to link these data sets at a single platform under MOI to develop a big picture of corruption about any individual organisation or business entity. The police CRO may be deployed at the points of IBMS to strengthen the border management force.

All individual data sets will rest with respective organisations only IPs of their data centres will be shared with the Big Data Authority to shake hands and make predictive analyses. These data sets may be regulated through the formation of the Big Data Authority. The conversions of isolated data sets into big data through some legal format of authority will not only help the transparent investigation but will also help to form data analytics as per need.

At present, the FIA and NAB are mandated to investigate the corruption of various individuals, government departments and organisations, which is a post facto activity. The application of predictive data analytics on these data sets will help to predict the possible areas of national and provincial corruption and help prevent through application of artificial intelligence and predictive analytical tools.

He added that this authority should be based on top data scientists capable of making predictive analysis in national interest whereas the authority shall work as a permanent feature to spearhead the data scientists for identifying the previous areas of corruption and making predictive analyses.

Such analyses will not only save the national exchequer from financial losses but will also lessen the burden on prosecution and courts. A formal study group may be formed to identify the best practices of developed countries like China to study and understand the importance of big data and its application on prevention of corruption.

Moreover, there is a need to introduce a legal framework through an act of parliament to govern this authority. A separate wing of Nadra under MOI can be created for big data application through proper regulations, laws and procedures to ensure the sanctity. The financial implication of this project will not be much. The data centre of Nadra along with firewalls is used to manage and secure the data.

Abbasi said that to strengthening the efforts against immigration crimes is also improved by border management. During the recent past, human trafficking and smuggling rackets have also posed new challenges to the operational capabilities of the agency. Keeping the above in view, six new Link offices (Dubai, Turkey, Italy, Spain, UK and Malaysia) have been proposed in the restructuring plan, with required HR bringing the number of total link offices to nine.

Five link offices have been approved in Phase II of the restructuring plan while one link office has been included in Phase III. A total of 509 posts have been recommended to meet the HR requirement for strengthening immigration operations.