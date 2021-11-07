Even record POL price hike won’t make MQM leave Centre: Ghani

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani has said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) would not part ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) coalition government in the Centre even after a record hike in the prices of POL products.

Addressing a news conference on Saturday, Ghani recalled that the MQM had once left the Pakistan Peoples Party-led coalition government in protest against the increase in petrol price by only one rupee.

He lamented the situation that the MQM has been keeping mum despite the current government doubling the price of petrol. He predicted that the party would remain a part of the present coalition government as it continues to fool the people.

He said the coalition partners are equally responsible for the allegedly corrupt practices of the ruling PTI that has stolen billions of rupees out of the public exchequer.

He also said that contrary to the claims of federal ministers, the sugar mills in Sindh do not belong to former president Asif Ali Zardari, but rather to the “cronies” of the PTI and its allied political parties.

He blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members for the prevailing sugar, wheat flour and natural gas crises in the country. He claimed that all the people involved in the pilferage of wheat, sugar, petrol, medicines and foreign exchange are close to the PM.

Ghani said that the Sindh government should not be blamed for the sugar crisis in the country because there has not been any delay in the start of the crushing season in the province.

He said that the Sindh government has increased the support price of sugar cane to Rs250 for 40kg of the commodity, while the price for the same in Punjab is Rs225.

He also said that millions of people in the country have to bear the unprecedented hike in the prices of essential commodities due to the ill-advised economic policies of the present government.

The minister said that the per kilogramme price of sugar had been Rs50 when the present government came into power, but the price had now reached Rs150. He said that the per litre price of petrol had been Rs74 on September 15, 2020, but it had now reached Rs146.

‘Definitely an ally’

A day earlier, the MQM-Pakistan’s senior deputy convenor Amir Khan had said that his party is definitely an ally of the federal government but it has not been consulted while devising the policies related to the people.

He said this while addressing a Milad-e-Mustafa event organised by the MQM-P’s Hyderabad chapter. Khan said that because of the policies that are being formulated by the Centre, the prices of all food items and petrol have increased significantly, and the dollar is not coming down.

“Most parts of the country will face a severe gas crisis in December, while the electricity tariff is also increasing day by day,” said Khan. He said the Centre should reconsider its anti-people policies that have been impacting people badly.

He said the Centre must consult with all its allies, including the MQM-P, before formulating any policy. Unfortunately, he added, when these decisions are being made, the MQM-P is not included.