Rain thwarts Shaheens’ push for victory

LAHORE: Just under 30 overs of play was possible on the third day of the four-day match between Sri Lanka A and Pakistan Shaheens at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Sri Lanka A added three runs in eight balls to their overnight score of 64 for nine to be bowled out for 67 in response to Pakistan Shaheens’ 394. The last wicket was picked up by Arshad Iqbal, who finished with two for 14.

Forced to follow on after being 327 runs behind on first innings, Sri Lanka plunged to further trouble when they were reduced to 53 for two. However, Kamil Mishara first held the innings together and later heavy rain came down to take the match into the last day with the scoreboard reading 102 for two and the home side still requiring 274 to make the visitors bat again.

Mishara was batting on 53 with seven fours from 86 balls, having added 49 runs for the third wicket with captain Sadeera Samarawickrama (19 not out).

For Pakistan Shaheens, Salman Ali Agha and Khurram Shahzad claimed a wicket each conceding, 17 and 32 runs, respectively.