Massive development work at PSB’s coaching centre next year

KARACHI: Massive development work is likely to be started in January or February next year at Pakistan Sports Board's (PSB) coaching centre here, 'The News' learnt on Saturday.

Sources in the PSB said that installation of floodlights, laying a new tartan track and an astro turf, a football ground, sprinkling system, completion of the boxing gymnasium, and construction of flats for employees are part of the plan.

Sources in PSB said that the federal government had finally decided that the existing facilities would be improved and some new facilities would be added.

The tenders for these development works have been called and further official proceedings are going on.

The old red tartan track, which was laid in 1996, will be replaced. The condition of the football ground encircled by the track will be improved.

Sources further said that an astro turf at an empty piece of land at the coaching centre would also be laid.

The boxing gymnasium project, which is 80 percent complete, will also be finished.

Sources said that development work would be started with the construction of flats for the employees.

Sources also confirmed that floodlights would be installed and four large towers would be set up so that athletics events and football matches could be organised at night.

The mountain near the old seating area would be removed to build a new arena for spectators, sources said.

The centre was neglected by successive governments, but the PTI government finally decided to improve and maintain the infrastructure so that not only the private sector could organise events but local, provincial, national and international competitions could also be held.

Hundreds of private schools, colleges, and universities regularly organise events at the centre, as a result of which PSB earns a handsome amount annually.

The badminton and table tennis hall and the old boxing gymnasium would also be renovated, sources said.

To maintain the greenery, a sprinkling system would be set up, sources confirmed.