Seniors beat Juniors 3-1 in first match

LAHORE: Seniors defeated Juniors 3-1 in the first of their four-match series organised by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) here at the National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

The series was inaugurated by PHF President Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.

The series is aimed at preparing for the international events of the junior and senior teams.

Pakistan Juniors scored a field goal in the 9th minute of the game with the help of Roman. For Pakistan Seniors, Mubashir Ali converted a penalty corner in the 18th minute, Junaid Kamal struck in the 55th minute and Junaid Manzoor in the 58th.