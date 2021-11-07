Seniors beat Juniors 3-1 in first match

LAHORE: Seniors defeated Juniors 3-1 in the first of their four-match series organised by Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) here at the National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.
The series was inaugurated by PHF President Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.
The series is aimed at preparing for the international events of the junior and senior teams.
Pakistan Juniors scored a field goal in the 9th minute of the game with the help of Roman. For Pakistan Seniors, Mubashir Ali converted a penalty corner in the 18th minute, Junaid Kamal struck in the 55th minute and Junaid Manzoor in the 58th.
CAIRO: For the first time in years fans returned to Cairo’s International Stadium on Friday for a classic local...
ISLAMABAD: The G-1 Chief of the Army Staff Pakistan Open International Taekwondo Championship got under way at the...
LAHORE: Just under 30 overs of play was possible on the third day of the four-day match between Sri Lanka A and...
MANCHESTER: Manchester United suffered another home humiliation as Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win at Old...
KARACHI: Massive development work is likely to be started in January or February next year at Pakistan Sports Board's ...
NEW YORK: Ethiopian long-distance running legend Kenenisa Bekele tackles the New York Marathon for the first time on...