National Disabled T20 Championship from tomorrow

KARACHI: The National Physical Disabled T20 Cricket Championship, organised by Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association (PPDCA), will start from Monday (tomorrow) in Karachi, Secretary and Tournament Director Amiruddin Ansari announced on Saturday.
Multan are the defending champions.
The teams competing in the first phase are Karachi, Hyderabad, Quetta and Quetta Bolan.
The remaining phases will be played in Multan, Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad.
The first semi-final of the National Championship will be played in Islamabad and the second in Karachi. The final is scheduled for December 3 -- the World Disabled Day.
Amiruddin said that all the players of all the teams were vaccinated against Covid-19. He added that SOPs regarding Covid-19 would be strictly followed.
Jamil Kamran (Multan) will be the tournament secretary while Raja Tahir (Islamabad) will be the joint secretary.
