We want to take the high morale into semis: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Hafeez has vowed to carry forward all the positives of the Pakistan World Cup T20 campaign going into the semi-finals saying that the exceptional performance so far is enough to keep the team’s morale high.

To ‘The News’ query on the possibility of the opposition’s plans to exploit Pakistan’s weaknesses in the semi-finals, Hafeez said that many positives happened with the team in the recent past. “Look, we have shown much positivity in our approach so far. Our strong points have overshadowed the weaknesses that the team has. We are not thinking about that and are confident that our positive points will take us into the final. Every member of the team is eager to put in his hundred percent and we are ready to take on any opposition in the pre-finals,” he added.

The apparent weaknesses are Hasan Ali’s lackluster show against strong opposition and little exposure of deep-lower-order batting lineup. “We don’t think about these things. We know well that our team has the capacity to beat any team. We proved that against India which by far was our best display. So we are quite confident,” Hafeez said.

The all-rounder said he was hardly concerned about the team Pakistan would be facing in the semi-finals. “It hardly matters for us — what matters most is performing with the same vein going into the semi-finals,” said the all-rounder.

Hafeez was all praise for the team, especially because it lifted its game in wake of no international T20 exposure in the recent past. “Rain ruined Pakistan’s chances during the West Indies tour and later New Zealand and England series were called off. So we came here without any real preparations. Yet our performance has been excellent so far,” he said.

“Nothing less than the title will be satisfactory. Now when we have put so much effort, only the title will make us proud. We are prepared in every way for that and will achieve that goal,” said Hafeez.

He praised Babar Azam’s captaincy. “The best thing about a captain is leading from the front. During the last one year, Babar has improved by leaps and bounds. His performance has made his critics believe that he has all the abilities to keep the seat. When a captain performs others imitate him and try to contribute to the team’s cause the same way their captain does. Babar has shown others how to make the best of opportunities coming your way,” he said.

He was tight-lipped on his goals after the World Cup, saying that he was only concentrating on winning the Cup. “Every player has earned his place on the Pakistan team and I am one of them. Our focus is to win the World Cup and we are not thinking beyond that at this point in time,” Hafeez added.

Wants to tick all boxes against Scotland Hafeez said that in the match against Scotland on Sunday (today) the important thing would be to continue the tempo. “We want to show that brand of cricket in the last pool match against Scotland that we have shown already. No matter against which team we are playing, we want to play the best cricket,” he said.

Hafeez revealed that the team had a good meeting to chalk up a strategy against Scotland. “Irrespective of opposition, we need to give hundred percent on the field. We want to tick all our boxes. We are eagerly looking forward to the challenge against Scotland,” he added.