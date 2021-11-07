Warner stars as Australia beat WI

ABU DHABI: David Warner smashed an unbeaten 89 as Australia hammered West Indies by eight wickets to edge closer to the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday with skipper Aaron Finch describing the opener as a “super player.”

Chasing 158 for victory, Australia rode on a 124-run second-wicket stand between Warner and Mitchell Marsh to romp home in 16.2 overs in Abu Dhabi and go level with Group 1 leaders England on eight points.

Marsh, who hit 53 of 32 balls, got out to Chris Gayle who celebrated the wicket in what was his likely swansong in West Indies colours.

Warner scored his second half-century of this edition and hit the winning boundary as Australia finished with four wins from their five Super 12 matches.

“The way (David) managed his innings, got off to a flyer and allowed Mitch Marsh to get into his innings,” said skipper Aaron Finch.

“He’s been a super player for a long time. Can’t understand why people doubted him.”

Finch added: “We have to wait for the South Africa-England game and keep our fingers crossed. I’m sure someone will be streaming it. If it doesn’t go our way we can hold our head high that we won four out of five.”

Earlier Josh Hazlewood took four wickets to keep West Indies down to 157 for seven despite skipper Kieron Pollard’s 44.

South Africa play England, who are all but through to the final four, in the evening match and the result will decide the two semi-finalists this group.

Score Board

Australia won toss

West Indies

C. Gayle b Cummins 15

E. Lewis c Smith b Zampa 29

N. Pooran c Marsh b Hazlewood 4

R. Chase b Hazlewood 0

S. Hetmyer c Wade b Hazlewood 27

K. Pollard c Maxwell b Starc 44

D. Bravo c Warner b Hazlewood 10

A. Russell not out 18

J. Holder not out 1

Extras (lb6, w3) 9

TOTAL (7 wickets, 20 overs) 157

Did not bat: H. Walsh, A. Hosein

Fall: 1-30 (Gayle), 2-35 (Pooran), 3-35 (Chase), 4-70 (Lewis), 5-91 (Hetmyer), 6-126 (Bravo), 7-143 (Pollard)

Bowling: Starc 4-0-33-1 (w1), Hazlewood 4-0-39-4 (w1), Cummins 4-0-37-1, Maxwell 1-0-6-0, Marsh 3-0-16-0 , Zampa 4-0-20-1 (w1)

Australia (target 158)

D. Warner not out 89

A. Finch b Hosein 9

M. Marsh c Holder b Gayle 53

G. Maxwell not out 0

Extras (lb3, w6, nb1) 10

Total (2 wickets, 16.2 overs) 161

Did not bat: S. Smith, M. Stoinis, M. Wade, P. Cummins, M. Starc, Adam Zampa, J. Hazlewood

Fall: 1-33 (Finch), 2-157 (Marsh)

Bowling: Hosein 4-0-29-1, Chase 1.2-0-17-0 (nb1), Holder 2-0-26-0 (w1), Bravo 4-0-36-0, (w3), Walsh 2-0-18-0, Russell 2-0-25-0, Gayle 1-0-7-1 (w2)

Result: Australia won by eight wickets

Man of the Match: D Warner (AUS)

Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM), Richard Illingworth (ENG)