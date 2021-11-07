Gold rates rise Rs2,800/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs2,800 per tola on Saturday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs123,000 per tola.

Similarly, price of 10 gram gold increased by Rs2,401 to Rs105,453.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $26 to $1,818 per ounce.

Silver rates rose by Rs20 to Rs1,440 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also increased by Rs17.14 to Rs1,234.56.