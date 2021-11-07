Stocks seen upbeat as IMF deal likely

Stocks are reckoned to stay the gaining course next week as Pakistan is highly likely to secure the next tranche of IMF's $6 billion loan programme, but inflationary pressures might weigh on markets going forward, traders said.

KSE-100 Index closed at 47,296 points, up by 1,111 points or 2.4 percent week-on-week. Average volumes clocked in at 430 million shares, up 2.4 percent week-on-week, while average traded value settled at $89 million, up 121 percent week-on week.

“We expect the market to remain positive in the upcoming week. With IMF and Pakistan expected to reach agreement soon, the investor sentiment is anticipated to be upbeat,” said Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage house, in its weekly market wrap.

“Current macroeconomic concerns such as higher inflationary reading due to jump in petroleum prices can keep the market range-bound,.”

The market commenced on a positive note this week since the government was able to convince Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan to call off its protest at the capital.

Moreover, rebound in rupee against greenback (settling at PKR 170.01), substantial reduction in international coal prices, down by 34 percent week-on-week and trade deficit narrowing 10 percent month-on-month, further strengthened the sentiment.

A Rs120 billion subsidy package for essential food items announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan also added to the momentum. Though profit-taking was witnessed briefly in few scrips, the overall market mood remained positive.

Foreign investors in the outgoing week sold equities worth $11.2 million compared to net selling of $2.7 million last week.

Major selling was witnessed in commercial banks ($5.6 million) and fertilisers ($1.4 million). On the local front, individuals invested $14.5 million in the stocks, followed by insurance companies that bought $6.5 million worth of shares.

In terms of points, sector-wise significant support came from technology (490 points), fertilisers (136 points), refinery (115 points), oil marketing companies (36 points), and textile composite (33 points).

Stock-wise positive contributors were SYS (241 points), TRG (210 points), MEBL (72 points), NRL (48 points), and FFC (41 points).

Sectors that dragged the index down were textile weaving (-14 points), and paper and board (-9 points), whereas stocks that weighed the index down included UBL (38 points), LUCK (35 points), and HBL (33 points).

JS Research in a note said carrying last week’s bullish momentum, the index closed higher. The brokerage added that the outgoing week also saw revival of investor participation, recording a significant growth compared to a low-base last week.

Net foreign selling also expanded with refinery and technology sectors being among key gainers as they rebounded after sluggish performance in the previous weeks, while steel sector was also among the top performers, the brokerage said.

On the other hand, it said, after a consistent rally, banking and cement sector were among the underperformers this week.

The week also saw rupee appreciating against dollar, closing at 39-day high of Rs69.9, JS Research report said.

Last week foreign exchange reserves reached $23.925 billion, Ufone signed a Rs21 billion syndicated financing for 4G services, urea sales surged 10 percent, Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority cut local gas producing firms’ sale price and textile exports hit a life-high of $6.04 billion in July-October period of this fiscal year.