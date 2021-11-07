Rupee seen under pressure next week

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to give up gains against the dollar in the coming week due to a lack of affirmation by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on its $6 billion worth Extended Fund Facility, and importers' demand for the greenback.

The local unit is up 3 percent versus the dollar since its record low of 175.27 on October 26, driven by an improvement in the interbank supplies of foreign exchange amid dollar selling by exporters.

The approval of a $4.2 billion financial package from Saudi Arabia and the expectation of early revival of the IMF financing facility lifted investor sentiment, consolidating the domestic currency by around Rs5 in the last 10 days. The rupee closed at 170 per dollar on Friday.

However, traders said uncertainty on the IMF’s front could bring pressure back on rupee again. Besides, the import payments are also likely to weigh on the local unit.

“The rupee may reverse its rally next week because we expect to see an increased demand for dollars from manufacturing and oil importers,” said a foreign exchange trader.

“Any continuation of the deadlock on the IMF’s deal about granting the central bank’s complete autonomy will hurt investor sentiment, putting pressure on the rupee in days ahead.”

Traders are also concerned about Pakistan’s external sector and the overall country’s economic health.

Trade deficit widened 117 percent year-on-year to $3.886 billion in October. Exports rose 24.71 percent to $2.448 billion in October, while imports increased 62.83 percent to $6.334 billion.

The State Bank’s forex reserves slightly rose by $53 million to $17.199 billion as of October 29. The SBP’s reserves are enough to meet three months of imports.

The government, in its monthly economic update and outlook released last month, expects imports to remain at high levels in the months to come.

Given these recent dynamics, it can be expected that in the following months, imports may remain at current high levels. However, at the same time, it said the recent government steps in terms of monetary policy and the measures taken to discourage unnecessary imports will be helpful in containing the strong expansion recorded in recent months.

The ongoing strong recovery in Pakistan’s main export markets, the momentum in domestic economic dynamism and specific government policies to stimulate exports, it added.

The trade deficit of goods and services retreated from the level observed in August and is expected to first stabilise and then decline in the months ahead, according to the report.

“As remittances and the other components of secondary income, as well as primary income balance stabilized in September, the decline in the trade deficit was reflected in contained current account deficit,” it said.

“If remittances stay roughly at current levels in the coming months, then taking into account the other income inflows having relatively minor share, the current account deficit would be driven by the trade deficit which will be stabilized and improved thereafter, but these developments will be monitored closely.”