In the name of silence

When a few days ago, it was said that the prime minister would address the nation, one expected that he would talk about the most recent stand-off with the TLP. But, surprisingly, he talked about inflation. So far, we have not heard anything directly from the prime minister regarding this matter. Not only that, but all ministers are also directed not to speak on the subject. Whatever they had claimed earlier was declared wrong. There is no apparent reason for secrecy in this matter – yet that is all we have. It would be appropriate if the prime minister would break his silence and on this matter.

Shahabuddin Khan

Illinois, USA