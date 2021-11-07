The great hunt

Hunters from other countries turn to Pakistan – especially Sindh – every year for hunting animals and birds, including the Houbara Bustard. Although Pakistanis are not allowed to hunt this bird, dignitaries from other countries are given licences to do so.
According to recent news, Nazim Jokhio was tortured to death for recording and distributing the footage of MPA Sindh Assembly Jam Owais’s hunting trip.
Wildlife conservation authorities in Sindh should work for a complete ban on the hunting of the Houbara Bustard. Moreover, it is hoped that the family of the murdered man will be provided justice and action will be taken against the accused.
Sajjad Hussain Cheehani
Agra
