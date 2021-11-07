Although killer robots seem like fiction and a thing out of Hollywood movies, they are no longer fiction. Autonomous Weapon Systems (AWS) are real technological developments that need to be stopped.
Right now, countries like China, Russia, and the US, are investing billions into developing autonomous warfare technology. These systems are programmed to make fatal death decisions using facial recognition and biometric analysis. This means individuals can be targeted based on their ethnicity, gender, and age. It is important that the international community – through the development of new international laws – put a stop to this before things get out of hand. This is one development better left as fiction.
Shah Khalid
Nowshera
